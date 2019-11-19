Ember Moon appeared on tonight's WWE Backstage and revealed she'll be out indefinitely with a torn Achilles. Moon had been out of action since October.
Moon noted that she's not sure when she'll be back in the ring as doctors have given her a wide range of return dates.
You can see her full comments in the video below.
BREAKING:@WWEEmberMoon updates the @WWEUniverse as to why she's been out of the ring recently. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Lm4MbAYZ0O— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019