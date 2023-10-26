ROH Star Athena Details Championship Aspirations Beyond Current Title Run

Ever since she defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the ROH Women's Championship at Final Battle last December, Athena has arguably been on the run of her career, defending the title successfully 16 times, and even main-eventing Death Before Dishonor against Willow Nightingale. And all that success has just made Athena hungry to keep wracking up the accolades. During a "K&S WrestleFest" virtual signing, Athena admitted that while she is happy to continue building up herself and the ROH brand during her run there, she is absolutely looking to add some gold to her mantle.

"I do have more aspirations outside of Ring of Honor," Athena said. "I want to work in AEW more, I want to be a main staple on AEW television, as I'm doing for Ring of Honor right now. I would love to do both at the same time. As far as my career goes, long-term, I just take it one day at a time. I kind of go as the wind blows so to speak, if that makes sense."

"Like I said, I never say never to what comes in the future. I think the main thing I'm focused on now is just building myself up because it's taken me quite a long time to get where I am currently", Athena continued. "But yeah, hopefully, you can call me three belts Athena within AEW, with the TBS Championship, the AEW Women's World Championship, and the Ring of Honor Championship all around my waist. That would be my highest aspiration right now. Hopefully to main event an AEW PPV, but yeah; I'm just going with the flow."

