ICYMI: Chris Jericho Talks Powerhouse Hobbs Beatdown On AEW Dynamite

On October 10, Chris Jericho was able to mount little offense in his match against Powerhouse Hobbs, ending up crushed by the former AEW TNT Champion. On last night's "AEW Dynamite," Jericho sat down with Renee Paquette to discuss his condition after the match. "I can't remember ever having a beatdown like that," Jericho said of his mauling at the hands of Hobbs. "I'm still feeling it, obviously, ribs are still hurting. I think it was seven or eight consecutive Spinebusters and two or three World's Most Dangerous Slams. I think the thing that's hurting the most for me is my ego."

Jericho says he didn't see the beatdown coming, with Hobbs attacking the former world champion at the bell and not letting up for the entirety of the match. The loss has led to some self-reflection for "The Painmaker," who wonders if he's still good enough to defeat someone younger and stronger like Hobbs. Jericho believes that it might be time for him to seek vengeance, not just against Powerhouse Hobbs, but the entire Don Callis Family.

"Chris Jericho has a lot of friends too," Jericho warned, "and some of those friends are even bigger than Will Hobbs." Jericho could possibly be talking about AEW's Paul Wight, with whom Jericho formed the "JeriShow" tag team in WWE. Wight has made occasional wrestling appearances in AEW, last appearing at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium during the pre-show, where he, Anthony Ogogo & Grado ran off Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal.