The Jerishow: Chris Jericho And The Big Show Were A Tag Team To Remember

While the old trope of pairing up two singles stars together to form a tag team has worn out its welcome for most fans, there are always exceptions to this rule. The tag team of Chris Jericho and The Big Show, known together as Jeri-Show, stands out as one such exception. The two had a relatively short but dominant run through the WWE tag team division from 2009 through 2010, capturing the company's unified World and WWE Tag Team Championship, and even eventually main-eventing a pay-per-view against D-Generation X — a rarity for a tag team bout.

The partnership between the two began at Night of Champions 2009. Heading into the show, Jericho and Edge held the unified Tag Team Championship. However, a torn achilles tendon would force the company to devise a storyline to write Edge out of the match. It was soon revealed that Jericho had a stipulation put into his contract that would allow him to choose a new partner. However, Jericho decided to keep the knowledge of his partner secret until the night of the show, when they were set to defend the titles against Legacy (Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.).

When the night finally arrived, Jericho and Big Show made relatively quick work of Rhodes and DiBiase, retaining the Unified Tag Team Championship and making the team between the two official.