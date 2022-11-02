Underrated WWE Tag Teams More Fans Should Appreciate

As the first "gay" tag team in WWE, the pairing of Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo was so much more than the "publicity stunt" the team grew to be. According to Chuck Palumbo in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he was first approached by Sgt. Slaughter and/or Triple H about doing a gay storyline with Billy Gunn, in which the two would have a lengthy tag team run before the "big day." Both Gunn and Palumbo committed heavily to the storyline, bleaching their hair in solidarity and even wearing matching gear. "Me and Chuck had a conversation, 'hey, if we do this, we have to go all-in," Gunn said on "Sessions with Renee Paquette." "It's not going to be anything disgusting or raunchy, but I'm sure we're going to have to do some crazy things just to plant it in people's minds, and we did. But we had to be on the same page, we both had to be invested and we both had to do it 100%, whether we fall flat on our faces or not."

Billy and Chuck went on to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions. The first came against Spike Dudley and Tazz on an episode of "SmackDown," while the second came against the team's "stylist," Rico, and his partner Rikishi. Rico had "accidentally" won the belts off of his clients, but assisted the former champs in regaining the belts on an episode of "SmackDown." The team came to an end during their "commitment ceremony," when Billy and Chuck revealed they were actually straight men that got involved in a publicity stunt that went too far.

For Gunn, his time teaming with Palumbo might be overshadowed by his time in The New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X. However, Billy & Chuck might just be the crowning achievement for Palumbo during his time in WWE. The duo made the most of their brief run together, even winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated Tag Team of the Year in 2002.