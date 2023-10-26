LWO Member Zelina Vega Weighs In On Logan Paul's WWE Feud With Rey Mysterio

Ahead of Logan Paul vs. WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4, LWO's Zelina Vega appeared on this week's episode of "The Bump" and weighed in with her thoughts on the idea of Mysterio needing to prepare for the social media sensational.

"Who?" Vega asked before stating, "Just kidding. Listen, I've always said that Logan is an incredible athlete. He's very full of himself. He definitely knows what he can do in the ring, and we've seen it. But you're talking about the legend that is Rey Mysterio. So if we're gonna be real about it, I'd be more afraid for Logan than I would for Rey."

Vega added, "You forget that he's had opponents like Big Show and Brock Lesnar and he's gone up against giants. So to go up against Logan Paul, not that it's not going to be a fight, but I think if anything, Logan needs to be trying to get ready for Rey Mysterio."

Paul recently targeted Mysterio's U.S. title following his exhibition boxing match against Dillon Danis. Paul cited wanting a championship in WWE and noted that he's already beaten Mysterio before. The two crossed paths in Paul's first-ever WWE match at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. At that event, Paul and The Miz teamed up to defeat Rey and his son Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio's U.S. title reign started over 70 days ago when he dethroned Austin Theory during the August 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The WWE Hall of Famer has since defended the gold against Theory again and against his fellow LWO member Santos Escobar.

