WWE's Scarlett Bordeaux Opens Up About Hosting NXT Halloween Havoc

Night One of Halloween Havoc 2023 began last Tuesday on "WWE NXT," and the evening saw plenty of action, including Lexis King picking up a debut victory, Chase U winning the tag titles from The D'Angelo Family, and Lyra Valkyria defeating Becky Lynch to become "NXT" Women's Champion. But much of the excitement outside the ring came from co-hosts Shotzi and Scarlett and their many jaw-dropping costumes. On Wednesday's edition of "The Bump," Scarlett described her first night co-hosting as "very hectic," citing numerous wardrobe and makeup changes throughout the show.

"I knew I had a lot to live up to, because Shotzi has been the best host of all time for Halloween Havoc," Scarlett said, referring to Shotzi's previous experience hosting the event in 2020 and 2022 (the 2021 edition was hosted by LA Knight, with Chucky the murderous doll as a special guest). "I wanted to make sure we put everything into it with all the costumes and makeup."

The duo complemented the various women's matches on the card, including Blair Davenport and Gigi Dolin's Lights Out Match, Roxanne Perez and Kiana James' Devil's Playground Match, and the women's title match between Valkyria and Lynch. The show also featured two Women's Breakout Tournament semifinal contests, for a total of five women's matches — the men on the roster only got two.

"It was really cool to see the women shine last night," Shotzi said.

The two hosts also shared mutual praise for one another, emphasizing how fun and easy it was to work together.

"You love Halloween," Scarlett told Shotzi. :You're so passionate about it." Scarlett added that she would co-host the show again "in a heartbeat."