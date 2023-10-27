Becky Lynch Appears To Bid Farewell To WWE NXT Following Title Loss To Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch's time in "WWE NXT" is seemingly over, now that she no longer holds the "NXT" Women's Championship. Lynch took to Instagram to reveal that the "NbeXT" era is over, but she believes that the future of the brand is in good hands with the new champion, Lyra Valkyria.

"The NbeXT era has come to an end," wrote Lynch. "I am immensely proud of my run as NXT Women's champion. From getting to step in the ring with some of the finest up and comers to open challenges on Raw and being a catalyst for highlighting the wealth of hungry talent we have on our roster.@real_valkyria [Lyra Valkyria] is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands."

Valkyria won the title from Lynch during week one of Halloween Havoc. The young star had to defeat former "NXT" Women's Champions Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez on the October 3 episode of "NXT" to earn the future title shot. Valkyria has been with WWE since early 2020, where she was part of the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand.

Before losing the title, "The Man" had held the title for a total of 42 days after winning it from Tiffany Stratton on the September 12 episode of "NXT." During her reign, she defended the title against the likes of Tegan Nox, Natalya, and Hartwell, and had put the title on the line against Hartwell the night before Halloween Havoc on "WWE Raw." Stratton also got her rematch, though she lost to Lynch at the No Mercy premium live event in an Extreme Rules match.