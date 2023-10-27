Zelina Vega Reveals One Thing She Is Looking Forward To With Carlito In The LWO

Carlito has ditched the "Caribbean Cool" aspect of his persona since returning to WWE as part of the LWO. The downside to such a shift is that him spitting a piece of apple in the face of people who don't want to be cool is no longer a thing. But Zelina Vega is hopeful that her new stablemate might eventually bring back elements of his old character — even if just for pure nostalgia.

"I'm hoping that eventually, we can do a double apple spit. I think that'd be kinda cool," Vega told "WWE's The Bump" while discussing Carlito's return. But even if it never happens, Vega is truly excited about the potential of the LWO stable.

"I'm excited for Crown Jewel, I know Rey [Mysterio] is going to kill it [against Logan Paul]. The LWO is just going to keep bringing ourselves to the next level," Vega continued. "I'm excited to get in there, too, because the guys have been focused on making sure Rey defends the title, but I think I need to get a little dose for myself."

Mysterio resurrected the old WCW stable the same night as his WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year, joining forces with the Legado Del Fantasma quartet of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Vega. Carlito became a member at Fastlane, and recent "WWE NXT" call-up Dragon Lee has also been teased as an ally or potential new recruit. For nearly a month, the LWO has been in a feud with the trio of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.