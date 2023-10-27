WWE's Baron Corbin Opens Up About Origin Of End Of Days Finisher

Throughout the years, Baron Corbin's End of Days finisher has proven to be one of the most decisive maneuvers in WWE. That said, while it's a move that the Superstar has spent years perfecting, its origins are quite surprising. In an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Corbin revealed that he discovered his signature slam "by accident" before detailing how it came to be.

"At the Performance Center, we have a crash pad ring. You can go in there and try things. A kid named Sami Callihan, I was playing around with him in the ring, and he does this thing where he springs off the bottom rope and catches you for a DDT. And I was just messing with him, and he jumped, and I caught him, and I did the End of Days on him. We both sat up and looked at each other and said, 'Wait a second. What was that?'"

Corbin sent a video of him performing the End of Days to Billy Gunn afterward, who had high praise for the move and joked about using it in one of his matches against The Shield. Fortunately, Gunn let him keep it, and the rest is history.

"It was a complete accident, and it's just been something that's really kinda put me on the map. It's a cool, unique, first-time ever seeing this finish, finish. And I protected it with every bit of my might."

For a long time, Corbin's big maneuver was one of the most protected finishers in WWE. However, the streak of Superstars never kicking out of it ended at WWE WrestleMania 38 thanks to Drew McIntyre, who defeated Corbin afterward. Following the match, Corbin offered his blunt thoughts on WWE's decision to stop protecting the move, revealing that he had zero input.

