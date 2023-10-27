Former WWE Star Melina Recalls Multiple Injuries She Sustained In The Ring

Wrestling is a dangerous job that's led to some extreme injuries for the performers involved. Former WWE Superstar Melina knows this reality all too well, as she explained during a recent interview with "Wrestling Shoot Interviews".

According to Melina, she tore her ACL while performing a routine maneuver in a tag match. Furthermore, it's one of the most painful things she's experienced during her wrestling career thus far.

"It was off of something really small. It was during one of the live events for Raw, and I was doing my comeback in a tag match, and it was just one little pivot. So I hit a clothesline, and I think maybe I hit two, maybe just one. But it's that one pivot, and I think my toe stuck, and it snapped during a turn, just a pivot... It's like you feel all of the little strings in your tendons just... As soon as I felt that, I just knew, 'Oh.' And all of a sudden, I couldn't take a step and just crumbled."

Melina recalled being able to walk forward with the injury. However, her leg completely collapsed whenever she tried to turn to the side. That said, the torn ACL wasn't the worst injury setback of her wrestling career, as she also hurt her ankle during a different tag match, and picked up an MCL injury that caused her a lot of discomfort on a flight.

"My broken ankle shattered in three pieces, so I think that hurt more than the ACL... I think I tore my MCL when I was in the U.K., and there was a flight back... Some guy was getting his luggage on the airplane, and he dropped his bag on my knee. And I was like, 'Why would you do that?'"

