John Cena In Singles Action At WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The Bloodline continues to have a John Cena problem and "The Enforcer" Solo Sikoa will have a one-on-one chance to solve it at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next week. WWE officially announced the match in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Cena has joined forces with LA Knight over recent months to take on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. They left the group with egg on their face as they sought to deal with their problems at "Fastlane," only for Cena and Knight to pick up the win and stick it to the "Tribal Chief." Sikoa further failed to deal with Knight when they met in singles action on "WWE SmackDown", and now the babyface will challenge Reigns for his title in Saudi Arabia. So, there is a lot to be gained for "The Enforcer" if he can put Cena away.

But the 16-time WWE Champion will also be looking to capitalize on his Fastlane victory — his first PPV win since 2018 — and re-assert his position atop the card in his first singles match since failing to unrest the United States Championship from Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.