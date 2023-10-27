Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Makes Surprise Return To Wrestling Ring

Ronda Rousey made a surprise return to the ring for the first time since seemingly bowing out of WWE at SummerSlam 2023. The impromptu appearance came at a "Lucha VaVOOM" show at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, as Rousey teamed with AEW star (and old pal) Marina Shafir to take on Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick in a tag team match. "Rowdy" posted the match to Instagram, captioned:

"[Lucha VaVOOM] was honestly the best lucha/burlesque hybrid show I've ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and Marina Shafir could make magic in the ring is an idiot – thank you Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick for being down to get down with us."

The match itself lasted just over five minutes, with Rousey securing the win over Kendrick via submission. It was her first time back in the ring since losing to Shayna Baszler, contested under "MMA rules" at SummerSlam. The match appeared to be a farewell for Rousey, reported to be departing around the time, and left Baszler as the final member of the "Four Horsewoman of MMA" to remain signed to WWE. Shafir was yet another member of the group, and had been signed to WWE for a time until her departure in 2021. She has since continued her wrestling career outside of WWE, both with AEW and on the independent circuit. This was Rousey's first time competing outside of WWE.