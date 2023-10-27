AEW's Jon Moxley Was In 'F***in' Outer Space' After Concussion, Calls For Safeguards

Jon Moxley lost the AEW International Championship to Rey Fenix to the shock of the crowd watching on at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September after sustaining a concussion. Moxley recalled the injury while speaking with "The Messenger", explaining that he had sustained the concussion just 30 seconds into the bout, and describing feeling like he had been sent to "f***in' outer space" for 10 minutes.

"I just kept getting progressively more lost and couldn't figure out where the f*** I was," he said, "Then I had this moment of clarity, 'Oh, I'm f***ed up. I gotta get the f*** out of here."

The "Purveyor of Violence" said that he found the injury challenging for the fact he loves wrestling for the sake of wrestling and likes to remain active. But he also said that there needs to be a discussion about safeguards to protect wrestlers in the ring. He compared wrestling to football, noting that with the latter it can be clear when the player is carrying an injury while wrestling blurs the lines between fact and fiction so it can be hard to tell. But that's not to say he doesn't have suggestions for the betterment of wrestling.