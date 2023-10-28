Spoilers: Backstage Details On Reported Plans For 11/3 Episode Of WWE SmackDown

In one week, WWE heads to Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, for Crown Jewel 2023, and one consequence of the international travel is that next week's November 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown" will not be broadcast live. Instead, it will be recorded Friday night in a double taping of blue brand programming. One consequence of that is that sometimes people get wind of plans for the taping, and by "people" we mean Fightful Select, which has reported a full run-down for the 11/3 episode. Please be advised that this report likely contains spoilers.

Per Fightful, the episode will open with an LA Knight promo, which is currently set to be interrupted by Roman Reigns. After that, the first match will see Kevin Owens take on Austin Theory, followed by several backstage segments involving WWE talent, most notably Karrion Kross and B-Fab. Charlotte Flair will then team up with Shotzi in a non-title match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, after which there will be a face-off segment between Solo Sikoa and John Cena and a Donnybrook Rules match between the Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly. There will also be a weigh-in segment with Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul, and finally, Bianca Belair takes on Bayley (likely with Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY by her side) in the main event, which is set for two TV segments and will be refereed by Jessika Carr.

The 11/3 episode of "SmackDown" will be the final WWE broadcast before Crown Jewel the following day.