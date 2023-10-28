Ronda Rousey Confirms Second Indie Appearance, WWE Makes Her Exit Official

It seems that former WWE star Ronda Rousey may have the wrestling bug once again. Just days after making a surprise return to the ring at an indie show, "Rowdy" took to X, formerly Twitter, to tease an appearance at Wrestling REVOLVER's upcoming California debut. "How very convenient..." wrote Rousey, reacting to the event's official announcement. Of course, she was remarking on the proximity of the event, considering she resides with her family in the Golden State. Since Rousey's tease, Wrestling REVOLVER saw fit to officially confirm her involvement, with tickets going on sale Monday, October 30.

🚨BREAKING🚨#RevolverUNREAL

11.16.23 – 8pmPT

Homenetmen Glendale Ararat

Los Angeles, CA

LIVE on @FiteTV The DEBUT of RONDA ROUSEY! Tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY, Oct 30th at 8pmET//5pmPT: https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e (PART OF PROCEEDS DONATED TO MAUI WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/KPRHYuBMQh — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) October 28, 2023

Rousey seemingly left WWE following her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023, and she has today officially been added to the WWE.com Alumni section. Rousey made a surprise return to the ring at a Lucha VaVOOM show last Thursday, teaming with close friend and AEW star Marina Shafir to take on Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick in a tag team match. It was the first time she had competed in wrestling outside of WWE, and she scored the win over Kendrick via submission.

After posting the match to her Instagram, Rousey shared high praise for the show itself and her tag partner Shafir, saying that anyone who doubted the pair could work well together had no idea. Shafir was signed to WWE from 2018 until 2021, during which she was part of the "Four Horsewoman of MMA" alongside Rousey, Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke. But the pair never really got the chance to work together on WWE TV.