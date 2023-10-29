AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida Wins The Fright Night Fight On Collision

Last night on "AEW Rampage," a four way number one contender's match was held to determine the challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship held by Hikaru Shida. The winner of that bout was Abadon. Tonight, Abadon received her title opportunity against Shida, who has been the champion since the October 10, 2023 Tuesday night special episode of "AEW Dynamite" that aired in direct competition with "WWE NXT." The pair have faced each other before, including Abadon's first AEW match in 2020.

In what was billed as a Fright Night Fight, the wrestlers quickly brought out various weapons including a skeleton bone and a trash can. It didn't take long before the fans in attendance began chanting, "We want pumpkins!" Shida attempted a flying maneuver off the top rope with a broom, but Abadon moved and left the ring to find a bat she'd use as a weapon. Later, Abadon emptied a bag of candy onto the mat. Eventually, fans got their wish and a pumpkin was introduced into the match. Shida put a carved pumpkin over Abadon's head and delivered a running knee to Abadon's pumpkin-covered head for the victory.

The victory celebration was very short lived, however, as Toni Storm quickly came out to ringside. The segment ended with the Shida and Storm shouting words at each other from a distance.