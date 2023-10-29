Wrestling World Reacts To The Tragic Death Of Matthew Perry, Friends Actor

Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," tragically died this weekend, aged 54. According to TMZ, he drowned on Saturday morning, with first responders finding him in a jacuzzi in his home. The entertainment world has been in shock since the news came to light, and some notable figures within the wrestling community have paid their respects to the "Friends" star.

Many WWE Superstars and personalities are fans of the actor, including Kayla Braxton, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her sadness about his death. "Omg Matthew Perry!?! What! This is so sad. This feels like a personal loss," she wrote. Nikki Cross, meanwhile, shared a thread of some of the actor's most inspirational quotes and writing. Alexa Bliss and Carmella, meanwhile, both posted memorials for the "Friends" star on their respective Instagram stories.

Elsewhere, Bayley took to her X platform and highlighted her appreciation of Perry's most famous sitcom character, writing, "Ms. Chanandelor Bong forever," followed by a love heart emoji. This is a reference to the "Friends" episode "The One with the Embryos," which reveals Chandler has been receiving a TV Guide that's addressed to the aforementioned name.

Mick Foley's "Friends" fandom is also well-documented. The WWE Hall of Famer has been vocal about his love for Chandler's on-again, off-again love interest Janice Hosenstein, so it's unsurprising to learn that Perry's famous sitcom character resonated with him.

"RIP MATTHEW PERRY. I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of Friends (I've been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days) and Perry's Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most," Foley wrote on X. "My heart goes out to his family, friends and his many fans."