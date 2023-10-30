Backstage Rumors On AEW Tag Title Plans For Full Gear

There remains a degree of uncertainty surrounding the direction of the AEW Tag Team Championship heading into Full Gear in November. Addressing the matter on this week's "Wrestling Observer Radio", Dave Meltzer said he had last heard the belts held by Ricky Starks and Big Bill could be on the line against The Young Bucks, but that was far from official, and it was just one of many ideas to have been floated.

The Young Bucks are the official number one contenders following their win at WrestleDream. But, as Meltzer pointed out, their status hasn't been addressed on AEW programming since. Instead, they defended their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Isiah Kassidy, Matt, and Jeff Hardy during last week's "AEW Dynamite".

Unfortunately, Meltzer reported that the situation is indicative of the current creative issues within AEW. He said that plans are finalized much later than they were previously, and at times even on the day of shows some talent are unaware of what they're doing, creating frustration among the roster. According to Meltzer, a lot of talent have significant input into their creative, but they still don't know their long-term direction. This is leaving them to come up with ideas on a weekly basis unknowing of their endgame, and ultimately why fans will have noticed a change in the shows as of late.