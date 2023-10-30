NXT Champ Lyra Valkyria Recalls WWE's Becky Lynch Inspiring Her To Become A Wrestler

The first night of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc was capped off with a major upset in the form of Lyra Valkyria defeating Becky Lynch. With her victory, Valkyria not only became the new "WWE NXT" Women's Champion but was able to do it alongside one of her heroes. Speaking to the Irish Mirror following her victory, Valkyria cited Lynch as a major inspiration for her wrestling career.

"Seeing Becky debut in NXT was the thing that set the wheels turning in my brain and made me look into this," Valkyria said. "I saw a girl Irish dancing on this huge platform here and was thinking, 'Where did she start this?' and that was what set the wheels in motion and made me look up where I could do this and led me to [wrestling school in] Bray where it started."

The "NXT" Champion then recalled finishing her first training session at the age of 17 and definitively decided she wanted to become a professional wrestler. Valkyria trained at the school opened by WWE star Finn Balor — the same place where Lynch had been taught years before. Now that the two are both in WWE, it didn't take too long for Valkyria to share a moment with Lynch, and the 27-year-old won her first major title along the way.

Valkyria described her reaction to winning the title as an "out-of-body experience," and stated that she was still processing the victory. Looking ahead, Valkyria shared that her next major goal is to wrestle in the main event of a WWE pay-per-view.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Irish Mirror with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.