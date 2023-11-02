Shane McMahon's Son Declan Describes Growing Up In WWE's First Family

For over 100 years now, the McMahon family has been involved in the promotion of sports or sports entertainment. Vince McMahon's father and grandfather both played major roles in the professional wrestling industry and Vince followed in their footsteps. His children, Shane and Stephanie, became fixtures of WWE TV in the late 1990s, and the next generation of the McMahon family is now preparing to make their mark. Shane's son Declan McMahon appeared on "Developmentally Speaking," describing what it was like to grow up in the prominent wrestling family.

"It was awesome," McMahon said. "I always tell people all the time, as you grow, you get to grow with the business. When you're a fan, per se, as I was when I was younger, you really see it through a fan's perspective. But as you grow older and as you're kind of invested in it, you get to see the business side of it, right?"

Declan described conversations with his father that taught him what goes into planning a wrestling match. As he grew older, Declan also learned what things are like backstage in WWE.

"When you're a kid, you see these people on TV and you think that they're superheroes, right?" McMahon continued. "But when they come home, they're just down-to-earth, normal people that just get banged up, and they do it for the love of the sport — for the love of the entertainment."

Growing up in the McMahon family allowed Declan to meet people like John Cena and LeBron James, and the college athlete believes that helped him gain maturity and politeness. Despite the difference in lifestyle, Declan stated that he didn't truly realize the impact of his family until accompanying his father Shane to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 32 for his Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.