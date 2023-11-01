Photos: AEW Star Saraya Dressed As Angelina Jolie's Character From Girl, Interrupted

Happy Halloween! As seen in the below tweet, former AEW Women's Champion Saraya got into the spirit of the holiday by dressing up as Lisa Rowe from the 1999 film, "Girl, Interrupted."

Happy Halloween! Any guesses who I am? pic.twitter.com/PxbMwT0ZLa — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 31, 2023

Angelina Jolie played the character of Rowe in the film, which is based on a true story, and her performance in the movie also earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Saraya wasn't the only AEW star to dress up for the spooky holiday. Danhausen dressed as Barbie, "All Ego" Ethan Page dressed as the Super Mario Bros villain, Bowser, "Timeless" Toni Storm took to classic Hollywood as the Bride of Frankenstein, and Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo dressed up in a couple's costume that drew inspiration from the "Monster Inc" movie series.

Saraya has not been in the AEW ring since losing the AEW Women's title to Hikaru Shida on the October 10 episode of "Dynamite." Before losing the title, she had been the champion since August 27, when she defeated Shida, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Storm at the All In pay-per-view. In order for her to get into the title match scene at All In, she had to defeat Skye Blue in a qualifying match.

Saraya has been with AEW since September 2022, returning to in-ring action at Full Gear 2022 in November, where she defeated Baker. It was her first match since announcing on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 34 in April 2018 that she was going to have to retire due to her neck injuries.