Photo: WWE's Bronson Reed Dressed As Director Kevin Smith's Silent Bob For Halloween

The wrestling world got into the Halloween spirit last night, with Liv Morgan channeling Barbie and The Rock portraying David Beckham, among others. Bronson Reed also joined the action, opting to dress as one of his favorite directors, Kevin Smith (aka Silent Bob). The "WWE Raw" star shared a photo of himself dressed up on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing his costume.

Had to be one of my favorite directors of all time this year for Halloween. @ThatKevinSmith aka Silent Bob.#HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/RdPbgqfwoU — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) October 31, 2023

Smith, who famously directed the "Clerks" franchise, admitted to becoming a "mark" for wrestling after appearing on "AEW Dynamite" in the crowd, even though his publicist warned him to appear on WWE television instead. The actor and director is a personal friend of Chris Jericho's, which led to the appearance as they were promoting "Jay And Silent Bob Reboot," which just so happened to feature Jericho. Smith hasn't been back in the wrestling world since then, but has previously admitted he's open to doing so with AEW.

Reed might be portraying a serious threat at the moment on WWE programming, but as this post showcases, he does have a more playful and entertaining side at the same time. Unfortunately, Halloween turned out to be more of a trick than a treat for Reed this year, as he had to unleash his inner monster. Reed ended up venting on X about the fact children were destroying the Halloween decorations he put up outside his home. "Had to stop kids, who were kicking and trashing our Halloween display ... literally while their parents are watching," Reed wrote. "Come on guys it's Halloween Have fun but don't be assh***s. Discipline your kids"