On the debut episode of Dynamite in 2019, actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith made an appearance with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot co-star Jason Mewes in a segment with Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans). Two years later, in an interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed he would love to make another AEW appearance, should he be asked.

“In a heartbeat, I would go back,” Smith said. “I love Jericho. So anything he needs from me, I’ll happily go do. I imagine we’ll kind of jump back out into the ring when it’s around Clerks III time. As we saw recently, Rosario (Dawson) got involved which was pretty awesome. AEW does it very artfully. It doesn’t feel like ‘oh this guy is doing it to reach a brand new audience.’ It feels like they’re doing it because it’s part of the fun.”

Smith also commented on the rise of cinematic matches in wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes it was a logical next step for wrestling, and believes they are here to stay going forward.

“Pretty incredible,” Smith said. “Think about it – the sport has been around long enough that you’ve seen every variation that there is to see in terms of storylines and action. It’s a foregone conclusion that sooner or later they would be like ‘let’s make it a movie, for heaven’s sake.’ They can do it every week on the show. They have some of the best writers in the business, some of the most creative and whatnot, writing dialogue on the fly in many cases. I feel like we’re going to see a lot more cinematic matches. Not just cinematic, but multimedia takes on a sport that we’ve seen presented the same way since it became a cable phenomenon.

“How do you keep them in your seats after all these years? You always have new crops of people coming in, but how do you keep the old f*****s sitting around? You start showing them some new things. You start showing them a version of what they are achingly familiar with that can reinvigorate their interest all over again. Why not make it look good? We’re talking about film and entertainment, take your time and throw up some lights and you’re going to have something that looks as good as something you’d see in a movie theatre.”