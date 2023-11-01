Bayley Assesses Charlotte Flair & IYO SKY Title Match From WWE's European Tour

As part of a recent live event tour of the U.K., IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair reportedly blew the roof off several arenas as they fought over the WWE Women's Championship. And that assessment doesn't come from fans filled with hyperbole. It comes from a credible ringside source who watched all three of their bouts closely: Bayley.

"Proud to say that IYO SKY vs Charlotte Flair was the only title match on this SD UK loop, and in my opinion, stole the show," Bayley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Proud to say that @Iyo_SkyWWE vs @MsCharlotteWWE was the only title match on this SD UK loop, and in my opinion, stole the show. Even more proud that Iyo is STILL your @WWE Womens Champion!!!!!!!!!!!!! On to #CrownJewel #IyosEra pic.twitter.com/N6NWAZQh8L — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 31, 2023

But as impressed as Bayley may have been over their matches, she wasn't going to get caught up in the emotions Charlotte shared with her in response to her compliment. The Damage CTRL founder's kindness came to an abrupt halt as she told "The Queen" to shut up.

🥹 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 1, 2023

Shut up — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 1, 2023

Bayley and Flair have quite the shared history in WWE, coming up at the same time in "NXT" and being linked together as part of wrestling's "Four Horsewomen." It was against Flair even that Bayley won her first main roster title at Fastline in WWE. So while Flair and Bayley may find themselves on opposite ends in the current WWE layout, there is a longstanding mutual respect there.

As for SKY, she is onto her next challenger already as such is the life of a champion. After retaining her title throughout the U.K. loop, she heads to Saudi Arabia this weekend to defend against former champion Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel.