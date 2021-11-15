WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair sat down with Metro UK to talk about her career and fellow Four Horsewomen Bayley, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks. Despite reportedly having a real life falling out with Lynch, Flair spoke about how the four will always share a bond, even if it goes without saying.

“It’s an unspoken bond,” Flair said. “Our careers have all taken different turns and ended up in different spots in different times. The level of respect is always there, no matter what. You just don’t… maybe we should talk about it more, but we all know how we feel about each other, what we did, and what it took, and how hard we worked to get where we are.”

Flair reserved praise for Banks, who she is currently feuding with on the Smackdown Brand. She’s excited to see what the two are capable of after working together for the first time in years.

“I know this is so corny, but iron sharpens iron,” Flair said. “Sasha and I just have this crazy chemistry. From the moment we locked up, actually it was FCW at the time which turned into NXT, it was undeniable.

“To circle back around — because I tell her all the time, ‘I can’t even watch our matches from three or four years ago. They’re terrible! I didn’t even know what I was doing, they’re so bad!’ And then to come full circle and face her again, and have the experience that I have and both of us as performers, I’m looking forward to seeing what we’re capable of doing on TV.”

In addition to Banks, Flair is scheduled to wrestle Lynch at Survivor Series next Sunday. As is Survivor Series tradition, the two will square off in a non title, Champion vs. Champion match.