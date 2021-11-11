On a recent episode of the SI Media Podcast, Jimmy Traina sat down with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch where she talked about balancing life as a pro wrestler and a mother as well as many other topics. Lynch addressed her real-life heat with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair where during a quick exchange with Traina, Lynch stated that she does not trust Flair, and they are no longer best friends.

The heat between the two champions stems from a title exchange on SmackDown. In an attempt to hand her title to Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair accidentally dropped the title, something that was not planned.

Though Flair and Lynch got heated backstage, nothing got physical between them. However, Flair blew off Vince McMahon, which angered him, and Flair was escorted out by security. Speaking on the SI Media Podcast, Traina asked Lynch for details on the incident that was later edited out on replay.

““I don’t know, man,” Lynch said. “We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

Lynch and Flair are set to face off at Survivor Series where they will most likely go face to face again for the build to that match. Lynch discussed if it’s harder to work with someone when there’s real-life heat.

“Oh, 100% more difficult,” Lynch admitted. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s the thing. When you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do? How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever.

“This business is built on trust and working together, that’s the art of it. That’s the beauty of it. If I make you look good, you make me look good. It’s an art. It’s a beautiful art, it’s an art I love more than anything. If people don’t know how to make that art, then it becomes difficult. It becomes tricky and you never really get the full potential. But there’s intrigue there, too, because we never know, was this meant to happen? Was that not meant to happen? What’s gonna go down? There’s interest in both ways. One way, it’s the beautiful pure art of pro wrestling. The other way is a bit of a s–t show. So we’ll see what happens.”

You can view Lynch’s comments below: