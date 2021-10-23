On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte were set to exchange titles as each woman are now on opposite brands, thanks to the WWE draft earlier this month.

Charlotte was planned to hand the title over to Lynch, but it ended up falling on the mat — that last part was not planned. Lynch threw her title at Charlotte, which was also not planned. Once Sasha Banks got into the segment, things went ahead as normal.

The two Superstars reportedly were heated backstage, but didn’t get physical.

In a new report by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Charlotte was supposed to play “cat and mouse” with the title with Lynch getting a hand on it before Charlotte would pull it back. The timing mistake between the two caused the title to drop.

The report noted behind-the-scenes Lynch and Charlotte have a “strained” friendship. Charlotte wasn’t a fan of being called “plastic” in a promo a couple years ago and things have been tense ever since.

Back at the gorilla position — where Vince McMahon was — Charlotte walked through the room and didn’t talk to Vince about what happened. Vince was described as being not happy with that move. Charlotte was also apparently heading to Orlando for tonight’s AEW Dynamite to support Andrade.

In other Charlotte backstage news, she pitched that Bianca Belair win their match on Monday’s RAW that ended up in a DQ after Charlotte used a chair on Belair. Charlotte is said to be a huge fan of Belair and thought the finish “killed what could have been a big win” for Belair.

Lynch and Charlotte could cross paths again at Survivor Series as the champions of each brands have typically met for a match.

WWE doesn’t have the title exchange on its YouTube, but you can check it out below.