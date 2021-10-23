There was a backstage confrontation between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair following last night’s SmackDown, according to PWInsder.

As per the report, when Flair and Lynch returned backstage after their Championship Exchange segment, there “were loud words between the two” over Flair allegedly disrespecting Lynch by “trying to make her look bad.”

It was noted that the “the situation was heated but did not get physical.”

The issue arose after both women reportedly went off script during their in-ring segment with Sonya Deville. There was a moment where Flair was to hand over the belt to Lynch but instead pulled it away and threw the belt on the mat. According to PWInsider, this exchange was supposed to go differently.

Furthermore, Lynch flinging her title belt at Flair “was also not part of the plan.”

The report noted that the segment was “back on track” only after Sasha Banks stepped out to confront Flair.

Prior to the show, Flair had reportedly voiced concerns about the idea of a segment featuring her and Lynch trading championship belts. Flair made it clear that she “didn’t want to look weak” nor did she want her title reign to look weak. Despite those concerns, her segment with Lynch went on as planned.

Meanwhile, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also reports that Lynch and Flair throwing the belts to the mat was not planned in advance. He also confirmed that the two women exchanged words backstage.

Stay tuned for more.