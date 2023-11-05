WWE HOFer Ted DiBiase Recalls Kevin Nash & Scott Hall Talking Money Backstage In WCW

It's well-documented that Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were among the first wrestlers to receive lucrative, guaranteed contracts when they defected from WWE to WCW in 1996. And while their groundbreaking deals paved the way for better financial security for future generations, The Outsiders weren't shy about reminding the WCW locker room of how handsomely they were being compensated. Nash himself admitted to these antics previously, revealing he and Hall used to poke fun at others for not making as much coin as them.

On "Everybody's Got A Pod," Ted Dibiase confirmed those stories of Nash and Hall stirring the pot, "It's kinda like waving in front of you, 'Look what I'm making and you're not,' [laughs]. For me, though, by this time, I didn't have to worry about that anymore because I was a manager, and so, I wasn't gonna let that bother me." Despite transitioning to the role of manager, DiBiase still considered himself "one of the boys" and spoke a little further on how Nash and Hall's antics caused drama in WCW. "The reason I was able to stay away from it is because number one, I had the respect of everybody for who I had been and the talent I had. And [two], I'm in the managerial role, and that has some importance but not major importance."

DiBiase admittedly would have "been in the middle of that mix" of wrestlers who took issue with Nash and Hall's actions if he hadn't retired from in-ring competition. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has previously disputed claims that The Outsiders were paid a lot more than the existing top stars in WCW, revealing on the debut episode of "83 Weeks" that Sting and Ric Flair were compensated better than Nash and Hall in 1996.