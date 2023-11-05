Samoa Joe And Keith Lee Agree To An ROH TV Title Match On AEW Dynamite

During this Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe was interrupted by Keith Lee during an interview segment. It ended with the two deciding that on the November 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Joe will defend the title against Lee in a singles match.

Afterward, AEW CEO Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and announced that the match was official. It's worth noting that the upcoming bout is the first singles match that Lee and Joe will have had against each other. Until now, the 2020 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match is the only other bout they've ever been part of together.

Joe is the longest-reigning ROH TV Champion in Ring of Honor's history. He won the title after defeating NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on the April 13, 2022, episode of "Dynamite." As of this writing, he has held the title for a total of 572 days. Since becoming champion, the "Samoan Submission Machine" has defended the title against the likes of Christopher Daniels, Trent Beretta, Juice Robinson, Dalton Castle, Shane Taylor, Colt Cabana, and most recently, Rhett Titus, on the October 28 episode of "Collision."

Lee was also in action on this week's episode of "Collision," as he tagged with Dustin Rhodes and Mark Briscoe, defeating Kip Sabian, Anthony Henry, and JD Drake in the process. It was his first match since the October 14 episode of "Collision," where he was in the ring for less than two minutes.