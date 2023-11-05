Injured WWE Star Sonya Deville Posts Inspirational Video Of ACL Tear Recovery Process

Less than two weeks after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville sustained a torn ACL. Due to the nature of her injury, Deville was later required to undergo surgery. Despite the lengthy setback, she vowed to keep a positive mindset throughout the recovery process. Three months out from surgery, Deville is putting that agenda into motion.

In a new TikTok video, Deville provided a glimpse into her rehabilitation journey. It begins with a clip of her slowly walking with the aid of crutches as her knee is stabilized with a brace. In the next sequence of footage, Deville can be seen performing various exercises aimed at rebuilding the strength in her knee, with and without the support of her knee brace. Despite the evident moments of pain and exhaustion on her road to recovery, Deville seems determined to push forward — a sentiment that is echoed in the motivating narration accompanying her video.

"Keep showing up. If no one invests in you, invest in yourself," the voiceover encouraged. "If no one believes in you, believe in yourself. Even if you don't see the results right away, keep showing up until you do see the results. Even if you don't see the results for a very, very long time, keep showing up. 'What if the results don't come?' They're not going to come if you quit. Keep showing up. 'I'm tired.' Keep showing up. 'I don't feel like it.' Keep showing up. 'I can't see end results.' Keep showing up. 'I don't know where to start.' Just start. Do something. Take that first step. Every step you take adds up.'"

As of now, it's unknown when exactly Deville will be cleared to return to action. However, Deville previously noted that she'd be out for an extended period of time.