AEW's Ricky Starks Talks Expectations Heading Into Bryan Danielson Strap Match

Earlier this year, Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson faced off in a critically acclaimed strap match at AEW All Out. For Starks, however, the bout had a positive effect on his mindset as it went down better than he expected.

While speaking to the "Black Rasslin' Podcast," the AEW star detailed the process leading up to the match. He admitted to feeling frustrated at first as the lead-up was chaotic, noting that he wasn't living up to his own expectations; however, he came out of it feeling like his old self again.

"Not saying that I lost myself, but it's something that was dormant kind of woke back up, right? And I felt so much fire again. I was just moved by it because I didn't have any expectations about it. I went out there, and I gave it 1000%, and I put everything that I had into it to the point where I was just so exhausted."

Starks also cut a promo after the bout, which has yet to see the light of day in its intended unedited form. However, "Absolute" hopes AEW puts it out at some point, as he spoke from the heart, adding context to the way he was feeling at the time.

"They chopped it up a bit. But I really hope that they post it one day because you see me in the rawest form. And once you see it, I think you will get a lot of — that's what I mean by being misunderstood."

