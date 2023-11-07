The Miz Wins WWE Raw Four-Way, Will Challenge GUNTHER For IC Title At Survivor Series

After a bizarre finish to a fatal four-way Intercontinental Championship number one contender's match, The Miz has earned a title shot against GUNTHER at Survivor Series, prevailing over Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Ivar on "WWE Raw."

The end to the match saw Miz counter a Tsunami attempt from Reed into a rollup at the same time that Ivar hit a moonsault on Ricochet. The referee situated himself in between all four men, counting each pin attempt simultaneously, but only Ricochet kicked out, with Reed eating the pin from Miz. After some confusion, he was declared the winner, and celebrated in turn.

GUNTHER was shown backstage during the match taking in the action on a monitor, with his title proudly adorned over his shoulder. His record-setting championship reign now holds firm at 512 days, having surpassed The Honky Tonk Man in early September with a successful defense against Chad Gable on "Raw." The Miz is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion and has often proclaimed himself as the greatest to hold that title so a feud with GUNTHER has plenty to build off of right away.

The match at Survivor Series will be the first ever between The Miz and GUNTHER, though it is likely that the challenger will have ample opportunity to prepare for the challenge in the coming weeks against the champion's Imperium running mates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.