WWE Star LA Knight Talks About Second Guessing Himself

LA Knight's rise in WWE has been nothing short of meteoric. From working alongside 16-time world champion John Cena at Fastlane to a match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the Megastar has won over the WWE Universe with his trademark confidence and token swagger. Even the most confident people, however, are prone to doubt, and LA Knight — self-assured as he is — is no exception. In an interview with MetroUK before his showdown with Reigns, Knight reflected on his career.

"I was pretty sure my career was over the summer 2020, just because the way the world was," Knight recalled. "But also, look, everybody makes a big deal about my age. But with that being the case, I know how great of shape I am [in]."

"I know how great I take care of myself," Knight added. "And with that in mind, I'm just like, 'Man, I know I've got something in me,' but people are going to see that number on paper and it's going to make people turn their heads."

Knight's age has been a point of contention within the professional wrestling community. At 41 years old, some are concerned that Knight is past his prime, especially considering WWE's recent trend of building up younger talent in order to have a stable roster for the incoming decades.

"I thought that everything was done in order for me. So yeah, there's definitely times where [you're] kind of second guessing," Knight confessed. "You just got to keep the mindset to: 'Man, I got something to offer here. I got something that can work' and just keep pushing forward."