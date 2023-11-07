Booker T Says Former WWE Star Is 'Lying, Lowdown Scum' Who Tried To Sabotage Career

For a brief period, Booker T and Stevie Ray were joined under the Harlem Heat umbrella by "Big T," whom many knew as WWE's Ahmed Johnson. According to Booker on "The Hall of Fame," Johnson is persona non grata in Booker's eyes. "He's a notorious, lying, lowdown piece of you-know-what," Booker said quite sternly. "I'm not gonna ever acknowledge him because he's a lying, lowdown scum." Booker recounts how Johnson lied about playing for the Dallas Cowboys, refusing to call him "Ahmed Johnson," as his name is Tony Norris. The five-time WCW Champion says he will deal with Johnson if the former Intercontinental Champion ever approaches him, but won't acknowledge him otherwise.

"Since I was 25 years old [I've known Ahmed Johnson]," Booker said, noting that Johnson wrestled in WCW for just six months. "I had no heat with him in WCW, but he said he tried to sabotage my career in WCW by going out and having a match with me and purposefully going out and trying to make the match as bad as he possibly could because he knew WCW was about to give me a push. If that ain't lowdown, the worst thing you could think about wanting to do is sabotage another man's push because of your inadequacies and being overweight and your career didn't work out." Booker says there's a reason why Johnson's tenures in both WWE and WCW didn't work out, and he lays the blame at Johnson's feet.

"There's a reason why there's not a lot of people that have a whole lot of good things to say about Tony Norris," Booker explained, saying every wrestler has the same things to say about Johnson. Booker thinks it was Johnson's jealousy at Booker being a fellow black wrestler who was primed for a better push than him. Recently Johnson had the opposite to say, believing that his time in wrestling didn't work out because people were jealous of him and not the other way around.