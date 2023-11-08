Why Former WWE Personality Jonathan Coachman Says He'd Never Return

Many WWE fans remember Jonathan Coachman for his various non-wrestling roles, such as commentator, Vince McMahon's executive assistant, and Interim General Manager of "WWE Raw." Nowadays, though, Coachman has widely distanced himself from the wrestling industry, particularly from WWE. During a recent episode of "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Coachman, who is now a golf announcer, explained why he never envisions himself returning to the company.

"I went back [to WWE] in 2017, and I kind of instantly knew this is not really where I need to be, where I want to be, but it was a nice bridge between ESPN and what the next full-time thing was going to be," Coachman said. "In my personal life, I was moving to California, so I didn't really know what I was going to do next. So I went back, and it was fun, but the people I worked with on the shows, I don't know what it was, but didn't really want me to be there. So when I got switched to the pre-show [host role], that was fun, because that was just once a month I had to show up. That was cool, but then I missed [some shows]. This is so Vince –- when they called me and they said, 'Hey, we'd love for you to come back,' I said, 'I'm already doing golf.' So I had five events already booked. I said, 'I'm missing the shows that week.' They went 'Oh, no problem, no problem,' until it was a problem. So I missed one show in 10 years in my first run. I missed five shows in the first seven months of my second run."

Coachman pointed out that WWE's business schedule at the time saw a majority of employees working 52 weeks a year. This, in turn, induced a sense of burnout — a lifestyle that Coachman was not in favor of. The major tipping point, however, emerged in 2020, when Coachman served as a pre-game host for WWE's XFL league.