Why Bully Ray Says WWE Star Drew McIntyre Hasn't Touched Him 'Deeply Enough'

Ahead of the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel, WWE presented a hype package overviewing the path that led each of the performers to the bout. In analyzing the video after the fact, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted his appreciation for the effort and execution of the material. However, he still feels there's a noticeable emotional disconnect between McIntyre and his on-screen persona. On "Busted Open Radio," Ray explained why.

"If I'm going to care about a wrestler, a talent, a performer, an entertainer, they have to make me care in the ring first," Ray said. "The package will make me care more. Unfortunately, I don't care about Drew. I'm a fan of Drew as a person, as a guy outside of the ring. I'm a fan of his work. I'm a huge mark for his look because I think Drew is a gorgeous man. That is a man's man. That's a f***ing pro wrestler right there, but I don't care about him. When he talks, that's when you're supposed to care, and unfortunately, Drew hasn't done it for me since day one. I love everything about Drew, but when he talks, I just can't get into him ... As a fan, Drew hasn't touched me deeply enough."

Ray echoed similar sentiments a few months ago, pointing out his belief that McIntyre's personality didn't fully resonate with the other aspects of his character presentation. To close the gap there, Ray suggested that McIntyre cut a formal promo detailing the distinct trials and tribulations he experienced during the pandemic era of WWE — the time period in which McIntyre reigned as WWE Champion.

