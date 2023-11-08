Arn Anderson Names The Current WWE Star He'd Want To Wrestle If He Was Younger

Arn Anderson has named a current WWE star as someone he would have liked to have faced in one match if he was younger.

In a recent "Ask Arn Anything" section of his podcast, "ARN," Anderson praised former WWE Champion AJ Styles and stated that he would have been a great opponent for him.

"AJ Styles," Anderson was quick to answer. "Just always was very aware and respectful of his talent. I'm not sure he ever did with WWE or ever will be rewarded or understood just how good he is. You know he does enough flashy stuff that he really keeps you tuned in. But he also does some really cool stuff in the ring and it's just one of those that you know I would watch from afar and watch how good he was and just marvel at the guy."

Anderson's last in-ring match was in 2000, where he and Ric Flair defeated Crowbar and David Flair on the May 16 episode of "WCW Thunder." He later worked backstage as a road agent for WWE, and more recently as an on-screen manager and coach in AEW.

Styles, meanwhile, has been on a hiatus and was last in action on September 15, when he lost to Judgment Day's Finn Balor on "WWE SmackDown." After the match, he was attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, which was WWE's way of writing him off TV. There have been no injury reports or any reason revealed why he has been gone for nearly two months. "The Phenomenal One" is reportedly expected to return on the November 10 episode of "SmackDown."

