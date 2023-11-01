Backstage Update On When AJ Styles Is Reportedly Expected To Return To WWE SmackDown

While WWE has had plenty of star power available heading into their Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, one name they've been without recently is AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion has been MIA from WWE programming since September, though it appears he will be back on TV sooner rather than later. PWInsider Elite reports that Styles is currently "penciled in" to make his return to WWE TV on the November 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Columbus, Ohio. It appears there will be some sort of plans for Styles' return, as he's to be featured on TV as a regular from that point forward.

It remains unclear why Styles has been off TV over the last month and a half, as no reports have emerged regarding Styles suffering any kind of injury. In his last appearance, Styles was written off after losing a singles match to Finn Balor, after which he was attacked by both Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline, leading to Styles being sent to a local hospital. Styles had been feuding with Sikoa and Uso in the lead-up to the attack, defeating Uso in singles action on September 8 and losing to Sikoa a week later.

Styles' previous issues with The Bloodline, coupled with the attack from Uso and Sikoa, would seem to suggest that he could be a potential opponent for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns upon his return. Reigns will have to deal with LA Knight first, however, as the two are scheduled to go one-on-one at Crown Jewel, with Knight looking to end Reigns' historic three-year title run.