WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross On The Undertaker's Pivotal Role In Getting Kane Over

After nearly five months of Paul Bearer threatening to reveal Undertaker's "deepest, darkest secret" to the world, Kane finally arrived at Badd Blood: In Your House on October 5, 1997, costing his kayfabe brother the inaugural Hell in a Cell match against Shawn Michaels. The fact that WWE waited that long to debut Kane is the perfect example of long-term storytelling — an art form, that, many believe is rarely found in modern wrestling.

On the latest "Grilling JR," Ross explained why WWE didn't want to rush Kane's arrival after airing vignettes months prior to "The Big Red Machine's" debut. "It was a matter of not force-feeding Kane to the audience," Ross said. "It was very strategic booking — I thought it was done correctly. In hindsight, I couldn't have booked it any better than it was. It was easy to get into, an easy story to tell, and right on point." Ross credited Undertaker for taking such an ownership stage in the Kane saga coming to fruition and the countless hours he spent with WWE's creative team to get every nuance perfectly right.

"A lot of 'Taker's fingerprints were all over this storyline," Ross revealed. "He had a vested interest in it, he knew where it was going, and he knew what he needed to do to make it happen — and he did everything he needed to do. Undertaker was very, very ... he had the ability to share. A lot of the top talents would not give so much of themselves because they were insecure. 'Taker was not insecure and he knew that Glenn [Jacobs] was a keeper of this deal," added Ross, revealing that Undertaker taking a liking to Kane backstage certainly helped with his personal involvement in the storyline.