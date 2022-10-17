Every Inferno Match In WWE History, Ranked

The WWE has come up with some wild match types over the years. Some are dangerous, others are straight-up ludicrous. The inferno match, which debuted in 1998, falls somewhere in between.

The concept of the inferno match is simple: The two competitors start off in the ring like normal, and then the outside of the ring around the top of the apron is set on fire. The loser is the first wrestler to become set on fire. Easy enough, right?

It's a crazy concept, for sure, and requires lots of careful planning by WWE beforehand. The wrestler unluckily booked to be set on fire usually wears some sort of flame-retardant to keep from actually being harmed. Still, it's such a risky gimmick match that it doesn't happen very often. There have been only four inferno matches in WWE history, plus two close variations of the match. There was also something called a "Human Torch match" in WCW between Vampiro and Sting back in 2000, but we won't talk about that abomination. Instead, this list ranks all four inferno matches in the WWE plus its two variants thus far.