Rob Van Dam Opens Up About The Legacy Of Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

Rob Van Dam has spoken about fellow Hall of Famer and pro wrestling royalty The Undertaker's long career and what "The Phenom" will be remembered for in the business.

On a recent edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, RVD was asked by a fan about The Undertaker's legacy in pro wrestling and WWE. The 52-year-old star said that "The Deadman" will be remembered for his unique matches and character, in addition to his numerous high-profile main events.

"He will be remembered for his long fu**ing career of headlining huge pay-per-views and being a dead guy [laughs]," said the Hall of Famer. "I guess, you know, [his] very entertaining matches are unique, in that they come from such a one-of-a-kind character. He's a big dude, so he's a great representation of what wrestling is."

RVD stated that The Undertaker's popularity has extended beyond the realm of professional wrestling, and added that he should be regarded as one of the icons of the business.

"He's been wrestling so long that he's definitely one of those icons, where, if you want to talk about watching wrestling on TV, growing up watching it, whatever, I think his name has to be in the conversation as one of the OGs and one of everybody's favorites."

While RVD acknowledges the legendary career that The Undertaker has had, he revealed that he was not a fan of supernatural characters like The Undertaker's during his time in ECW, but later realized the importance of it.

The Undertaker's WWE career began way back in 1990, lasting three decades, where he main-evented several WWE pay-per-views, and had matches with a wide range of stars, including RVD. He also showed tremendous loyalty to WWE by sticking with them and not jumping ship to WCW in the '90s unlike several of his peers.