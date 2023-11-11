AEW's Matt Hardy Recalls Going On Fear Factor For WWE

"Fear Factor" was a popular game show that originally ran from 2001 to 2006, and much like WWE does now with its talent and current shows, the company sent several wrestlers for a WWE-themed episode in 2002, which Matt Hardy recalls as being a big opportunity at the time. "It was a big deal and they wanted people who could really represent WWE as good as possible and it was really cool that Jeff and I were the first two people that they reached out to because they probably knew that we were the craziest two," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "Fear Factor was tailor-made for us, especially then when we were young and healthy."

The show would see contestants take on a variety of challenges and stunts, which is why The Hardy Boyz were ideal candidates, due to their high-risk style inside the ring at that time. That is one of the reasons Hardy didn't have any fear about the majority of the challenges he could have ended up doing, after he watched some episodes to prepare himself.

"The one thing I was worried about was like having to put my head into a box of spiders or tarantulas, that was the main thing," he said, before admitting that he was happy with an eating challenge as he had a great stomach and could deal with anything. The Hardys were joined by Lita, Jacqueline, Molly Holly, and Test for this episode, with Matt eventually coming out victorious to win $50,000 for the charity of his choice; the American Cancer Society.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.