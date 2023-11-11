WWE NXT's Robert Stone Explains Why Doing Commentary Is More Difficult Than People Think

"WWE NXT" star Robert Stone is more than just a manager for Von Wagner. At the beginning of 2023, the company had Stone doing commentary on "NXT Level Up," something he told "Notsam Wrestling" is a lot harder than people realize. Stone spoke about it ahead of getting back in the ring to face Bron Breakker at Night Two of Halloween Havoc. He said there is a lot more to commentary than just putting on a headset and talking.

"That's just so beyond not what the case is. It's so much more difficult than people think it is, if you want to do it the right way. I mean, think about it. You're getting two talents over in a short period of time while you're calling the action, while you're telling stories, while you're telling other stories that are going on, on other shows," Stone explained. "There's just so much to it. But it was exciting to learn because I'm always interested in wearing a new hat or learning something different. So I've enjoyed the journey and I think I've done a good job when they've asked me to fill in or to do it and I look forward to doing it again in the future."

Roberts, who has done wrestling commentary himself in addition to hosting pre-shows for WWE events, said he knows those in charge at the WWE Performance Center are always trying out different stars on commentary. He said the facility is about finding someone who can do everything. Stone spoke highly of training at the Performance Center, and said "all the tools" are there for any talent to learn anything they want.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.