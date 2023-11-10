The Bunny Departs AEW After Almost Five Years With The Company

The Bunny is reportedly gone from All Elite Wrestling.

After fans noticed The Bunny was removed from AEW's official online roster, speculation picked up that she was gone from the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has since reported that the two sides mutually agreed to part ways, although more details are not known at this time.

AEW has quietly released talent in the past with no official statement until the talent comes forward with the news or AEW President Tony Khan is directly asked. Such was the case more recently for Sonny Kiss, whose contract was not renewed earlier this fall after largely being inactive on AEW's flagship shows in recent years.

The Bunny, formerly known as Cherry Bomb and Allie, joined AEW in 2019 following a run with Impact Wrestling. The Bunny was one of AEW's first signings as she competed at the first Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen, and All Out pay-per-views. She initially competed under the name of Allie until early 2021 when she introduced her gimmick change and officially aligned with The Butcher and The Blade.

The Bunny also formed a partnership with Penelope Ford in 2021 as the two feuded with Anna Jay and Tay Melo, culminating in a brutal Street Fight that aired on the New Year's Smash edition of "AEW Rampage." She only had three AEW matches in 2023, suffering two singles losses to Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. Her last match took place on "Rampage" in September as she teamed with Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie in defeat to Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue.