Sonny Kiss Comments On AEW Departure, Free Agency

On Sunday afternoon, Sonny Kiss released a statement on social media about her All Elite Wrestling release. She was released after AEW CEO Tony Khan decided not to renew her contract, and Khan noted at the All Out media scrum that fans shouldn't be surprised if Kiss returns sometime in the future like Stu Grayson.

Kiss commented on being with the company for four years — she debuted during the inaugural AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019. She described the experience in AEW as "living my dream" and said she got the chance to work with her "childhood heroes."

"Sometimes you have to fall all the way down to reignite that fiery passion again. So, now what? I'm the Concrete Rose, Sonny Kiss and I am a free agent. I am so ready for this next chapter. Let's continue to break those barriers down, shatter those glass ceilings, and make s*** happen! Where to next," wrote Kiss.

Now that I've had time to reflect... Please read.❤️ Thank you, #AEW. pic.twitter.com/DpLta2iJhr — Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) September 10, 2023

Several AEW wrestlers reacted to the statement, including Taya Valkyrie, Isiah Kassidy (Brother Zay), Darius Martin, Santana, and AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood, who praised Kiss as a "role model for the human race" and called her a "smart, athletic, compassionate, beautiful human being."

Former WWE Superstar and current Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity also replied, "Let's Go!" Could this mean a Sonny Kiss and Trinity partnership in Impact Wrestling in the near future? Kiss was last in a wrestling ring on September 2, where she was part of the Game Changer Wrestling event, Effy's Big Gay Brunch 7.