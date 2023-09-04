AEW Original Sonny Kiss Reportedly Gone From The Company

Sonny Kiss is reportedly done with All Elite Wrestling, according to the latest report from Fightful Select.

Per the report, Kiss was removed from the AEW "roster page at the end of August" and her contract was allowed to expire. Kiss later confirmed to Fightful that effective the start of September, she is no longer with the promotion. News of Kiss leaving AEW comes just a day after AEW CEO Tony Khan announced the release of CM Punk following his backstage incident with Jack Perry at AEW All In.

Kiss' last match with the company was on the Ring of Honor brand on the July 22 taped episode of "ROH On HonorClub." Kiss mostly wrestled on AEW's YouTube shows: "Elevation" and "Dark." Her last match on "Dynamite" was on the October 21, 2020, episode of "Dynamite" in an AEW World Title Eliminator First-Round match against Kenny Omega — the match would only last for 27 seconds. Her last match on "Rampage" was in August 2022 and she never had a match on AEW's newest show, "Collision."

"The Concrete Rose" was an AEW original making her debut on the inaugural Double or Nothing event in May 2019 in the Casino Battle Royale, which was won by "Hangman" Adam Page. During her AEW career, she was tag team partners with former AEW star Joey Janela and was part of the Trustbusters stable, which also included Ari Daivari, Slim J, Jeeves Kay, and Parker Boudreaux.

Kiss leaving AEW has not stopped her pro wrestling career. Over the weekend, she was part of the Game Changer Wrestling event, Effy's Big Gay Brunch 7, where she and Pimpinela Escarlata defeated Effy and Allie Katch.