Sonny Kiss rarely gets to show off her big personality on AEW TV, but she still has several opponents in mind for the future.

While on Busted Open Radio, Kiss revealed which AEW wrestlers she would like to compete against in the ring, and what she wants from AEW to show off her talent.

“Malakai Black would be great, Jungle Boy, we haven’t really worked much recently, so it would be nice to work with him again, Scorpio Sky, there’s a lot of talented people in the company,” Kiss stated. “I just want like, a really good storyline and to be able to show everyone who Sonny Kiss really is.”

Kiss has not been a part of a storyline since her tag team partner, Joey Janela, turned on her, leading them to have two matches on AEW’s YouTube shows in 2021. Janela and Kiss each walked away with one victory, with a third match never happening — Janela is no longer signed with AEW. It was during their time as a tag team that Kiss was able to work with Jungle Boy and his tag team partner, Luchasaurus, who recently lost the AEW Tag Team Championship. She and Janela also wrestled as a team against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page — Kiss lost to Sky in a singles match on “AEW Dark” back in March. She has yet to face off against Malaki Black in a wrestling ring.

While Kiss was part of AEW’s initial pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, when the company first launched in 2019, she hasn’t wrestled on “AEW Rampage” at all since its inception, and she last wrestled on “AEW Dynamite” in October of 2020, when she went against Kenny Omega in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, a match that lasted 26 seconds. To this day, Kiss has not won a match on “Dynamite.”

The Concrete Rose has wrestled more frequently on AEW’s Youtube shows, “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” recently working matches on those two shows against competitors like Peter Avalon and Max Caster. Kiss most recently wrestled and defeated Lamar Diggs during a lengthy taping of “AEW Dark” at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

