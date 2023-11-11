WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Names Biggest Match Of His Career During Early '90s

Mick Foley has had some memorable matches during his legendary career, from hardcore death matches to his iconic Hell in a Cell encounters with The Undertaker and Triple H. Foley put his name on the map while in WCW during the 1990s before having a short run in ECW and eventually making his way to WWE, where his career took off via the Mankind gimmick.

While it's reasonable to believe Foley's biggest match during this period was his classic Falls Count Anywhere match against Sting at WCW Beach Blast 1992, Foley himself disagrees, for one reason: It didn't headline the show. Instead, Foley says the Texas Death Match with Vader at "WCW Halloween Havoc" 1993 is at the top of his personal list.

"The match with Vader at Halloween Havoc was the main event, and at that time the biggest match of my career," Foley said on "Foley is Pod."