WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Names Biggest Match Of His Career During Early '90s
Mick Foley has had some memorable matches during his legendary career, from hardcore death matches to his iconic Hell in a Cell encounters with The Undertaker and Triple H. Foley put his name on the map while in WCW during the 1990s before having a short run in ECW and eventually making his way to WWE, where his career took off via the Mankind gimmick.
While it's reasonable to believe Foley's biggest match during this period was his classic Falls Count Anywhere match against Sting at WCW Beach Blast 1992, Foley himself disagrees, for one reason: It didn't headline the show. Instead, Foley says the Texas Death Match with Vader at "WCW Halloween Havoc" 1993 is at the top of his personal list.
"The match with Vader at Halloween Havoc was the main event, and at that time the biggest match of my career," Foley said on "Foley is Pod."
'This is the best moment of my career'
One particular moment from that match that stands out in Foley's mind is grabbing a fan's camera and shattering it over Vader's head. Foley then looked out into the crowd and noticing that he was being cheered.
"And I remember vividly thinking to myself, 'This is the best moment of my career, because I've never been this high before. And also the saddest, because I'll never get to this level again,'" Foley said. "Luckily, I was wrong with that second assertion. But it was the biggest match of my life, and it was up there in my top ten for a long time."
The history between Vader, real name Leon White, and Foley spans years of working together in WCW and WWE, with their last match coming as a tag team in July 1997 against Mosh and Thrasher. White was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 after passing away in 2018.
